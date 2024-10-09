Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Education

ETH Zurich ranked top university in Europe

ETH Zurich
ETH Zurich was the top ranked European university, coming in eleventh. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
ETH Zurich ranked top university in Europe
Listening: ETH Zurich ranked top university in Europe

The Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich remains the best university in continental Europe, according to the latest rankings published by the magazine Times Higher Education. As in previous years, it is in eleventh place.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The second best Swiss university in the ranking is the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), which has moved up one place since the last ranking to 32nd place in the World University Ranking 2025.

American and British universities top the list: first place is held by Oxford University (UK) for the ninth time in a row. This is followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (US) and Harvard University (US).

More

No other Swiss university features in the top 100. The University of Zurich (UZH), which was included, decided to withdraw in March. At the time, the UZH criticised the fact that such rankings create false incentives.

+ Why are university rankings being given poor grades?

The evaluation of universities is based on a total of 18 indicators that take into account teaching, research, the transmission of knowledge and the international orientation of institutions. The ranking list includes a total of 2,092 universities.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
18 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
206 Likes
146 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Lausanne: tl to go all-electric in 2030

More

Lausanne public transport to go all-electric by 2030

This content was published on The company that runs public transport in the Swiss city of Lausanne intends to convert its entire fleet of vehicles to electric power within the next five years.

Read more: Lausanne public transport to go all-electric by 2030

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR