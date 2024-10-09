ETH Zurich ranked top university in Europe

ETH Zurich was the top ranked European university, coming in eleventh. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich remains the best university in continental Europe, according to the latest rankings published by the magazine Times Higher Education. As in previous years, it is in eleventh place.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The second best Swiss university in the ranking is the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL), which has moved up one place since the last ranking to 32nd place in the World University Ranking 2025.

American and British universities top the list: first place is held by Oxford University (UK) for the ninth time in a row. This is followed by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (US) and Harvard University (US).

More

More The Swiss education system explained This content was published on Ever wondered how the Swiss education system works? Then this graphic is for you. Read more: The Swiss education system explained

No other Swiss university features in the top 100. The University of Zurich (UZH), which was included, decided to withdraw in March. At the time, the UZH criticised the fact that such rankings create false incentives.

+ Why are university rankings being given poor grades?

The evaluation of universities is based on a total of 18 indicators that take into account teaching, research, the transmission of knowledge and the international orientation of institutions. The ranking list includes a total of 2,092 universities.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.