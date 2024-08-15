Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Education

University of Bern replaces controversial Middle East department

University of Bern replaces controversial Middle East department
The University of Bern has created a new department, combining social anthropology, religious and cultural studies and Middle Eastern linguistics. It will replace the university’s former Middle East Institute, which was dissolved under controversial circumstances earlier this year.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

In a press release issued on Thursday, the University of Bern writes that this will create the opportunity for increased interdisciplinary cooperation.

Last February, the University of Bern dissolved its Middle East Institute following an administrative investigation. This had been initiated after a lecturer at the institute publicly made positive comments about the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023.

The establishment of the new department and the study programs will take place during a transitional period. During this period, students from the existing programs will be able to obtain their degrees.

