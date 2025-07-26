Net zero firms emit 0.5% less CO2, study finds

According to the study, companies with validated climate targets reduced their direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1) by an average of 0.5% annually between 2018 and 2023. By comparison, companies without a climate target increased their emissions by 4.3 per cent per year.
For companies with a net zero target without external verification, emissions increased by 0.2 per cent per year.
The figures are based on an analysis by MSCI of the climate commitments of listed companies. Over 8,600 companies worldwide were taken into account.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ds
