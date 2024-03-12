EU Backs Fresh Talks With Switzerland on Revamp of Relationship

(Bloomberg) — The European Union backed a framework for talks with Switzerland that could revamp relations between them after a failed effort two years ago.

The decision came from EU finance ministers meeting in Brussels on Tuesday, according to an EU diplomat speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Over the weekend, the Swiss government said the talks would likely start this month on repackaging a set of bilateral agreements covering areas like freedom of movement and financial regulation into a more cohesive deal.

