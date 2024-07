EU countries put neo-Nazi group The Base on terrorist list

(Reuters) – European Union member states on Friday added the neo-Nazi movement The Base to the EU Terrorist List, freezing its funds in EU countries and prohibiting anyone in the EU from providing funds to it.

“The Base is an organisation of right-wing extremists involved in terrorist acts, which was founded by Rinaldo Nazzaro in 2018,” the EU Council said in a statement.