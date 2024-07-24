Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU warns Slovakia against foreign agent law for NGOs

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has warned Slovakia that it will launch immediate legal action if the government pushes ahead with a proposed law requiring NGOs that receive funding from abroad to label themselves “organisations with foreign support”.

“I was in Bratislava and I was very clear,” European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said ahead of the release on Wednesday of the EU’s annual rule of law report.

“If you follow the Hungarian example on the NGOs law, we will launch an infringement procedure (for violation of EU law) immediately, because already we have the decision of the court on the table.”

Hungary passed a similar law on foreign-funded NGOs in 2017, but repealed it in 2021 after the European Court of Justice ruled it illegal.

The European Commission has been battling Hungary over rule of law issues and held back EU funds. Budapest also upset its EU partners at the start of its six-month rotating EU presidency with Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s “peace mission” that included talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Similar legal battles with Poland ended after a change in government last year.

The EU’s annual rule of law report covers the judicial system, corruption, media freedom and various checks and balances such as civil society. It offers non-binding recommendations to all 27 EU members.

Jourova said members had followed up at least partially on about two-thirds of the 2023 recommendations.

On the judiciary, even Hungary has undertaken reforms that will allow it to unfreeze up to 10 billion euros ($10.83 billion) of EU development aid.

The Commission expects more movement on media freedoms and plurality when a European Media Freedom Act takes effect in August 2025.

But Commission officials say they have seen more government pressure on civil society groups in some EU countries.

“Of course the situation is different in each member state, but that’s a very worrying trend,” an EU official said.

($1 = 0.9230 euros)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
65 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
8 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

What are the ethical considerations in medically assisted reproduction?

Do you think the authorities should allow people diagnosed as infertile to have access to assisted reproductive technology?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR