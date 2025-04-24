The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss costs would triple to join EU education programme

EU treaty triples Swiss costs for mobility programme
Participation in the EU education programme Erasmus+ will cost Switzerland three times more than current spending if it joins from 2027.

However, the European programme offers a greater number of activities.

In order to participate in Erasmus+ in 2027, Switzerland would have to pay €181.1 million (CHF170 million), according to documents from the European Commission on the agreement between Switzerland and the EU.

The Swiss government is pushing ofr inclusion, as it announced at an earlier date.

Switzerland currently finances international mobility and cooperation programmes as an alternative. A spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation told the Keystone-SDA news agency in response to an enquiry that it is spending CHF 54.7 million on these programmes in the current year.

However, the alternative is “much more limited” than the EU education programme.

