Hundreds of people in Geneva demonstrate in support of Ukraine

At a time when its allies are taking "unexpected" positions, Ukraine must remain independent, the demonstrators said. Keystone-SDA
Over 800 people took part in a rally for Ukraine in the Swiss city of Geneva on Sunday. Demonstrators called for justice, solidarity and unwavering support for the country three years after the start of the Russian invasion.

Participants gathered at the Place des Nations to “commemorate three years of large-scale invasion”. Speakers included Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Nations, Yevheniia Filipenko, and Alfonso Gomez, former mayor and current member of government of the city of Geneva.

Demonstrators braved the rain, with the procession crossing the city to the Place Neuve and colouring Geneva’s streets in yellow and blue. Signs read “Terrorist Russia” and “Ukraine fights fascists”.

At a time when its allies are taking “unexpected” positions, Ukraine must remain independent, the demonstrators said. “Its sovereignty is not up for negotiation,” said the organisers, who recalled the atrocities committed by Russia.

And they stressed that this conflict is not just about Ukraine: it is a direct attack on the fundamental values of democracy and freedom, principles that Switzerland and the international community hold dear.

At its peak, the demonstration counted up to 850 people, according to the Geneva police upon request from Keystone-SDA news agency. The march proceeded peacefully. The protest was called by the Geneva branch of the Ukrainian Society in Switzerland.

On Saturday in the capital Bern, a national demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine brought together some 2,000 people. Further rallies are planned for Monday, three years after the start of the Russian invasion.

