Switzerland absent from Egypt peace summit

Peace summit in Egypt: Switzerland will not be present
Switzerland will not be present at the Egypt-hosted peace summit aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The summit will see more than 20 European heads of state, as well as Arab leaders, gather in Sharm El-Sheikh on Monday under the leadership of United States President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al Sisi.

+ Israel’s war in Gaza and how the humanitarian crisis unfoldedExternal link

“Switzerland is not among the states attending the summit,” a spokeswoman for the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) told Keystone-ATS.

