Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Foreign affairs

Swiss President remembers victims of October 7 attack

President Viola Amherd commemorates the victims of October 7
"Efforts to free all hostages, put an end to the suffering, and find a path to peace in the Middle East must continue," Amherd wrote on X. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss President remembers victims of October 7 attack
Listening: Swiss President remembers victims of October 7 attack

One year after the attack on Israel by the Islamist organisation Hamas, Swiss President Viola Amherd remembered the victims and their families. She also called for the release of all hostages.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important Swiss news directly in your inbox

“The brutal terrorist attacks by Hamas one year ago today have shaken Israel, the region and the world,” the Swiss President wrote on the social network X on Monday. “Efforts to free all hostages, put an end to the suffering, and find a path to peace in the Middle East must continue,” she added.

+ Memorial service held in Bern for October 7 attack victims

On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip. Around 1,200 people were killed and almost 5,500 injured. More than 200 people were taken hostage by Hamas and taken to Gaza. According to the human rights organisation Amnesty International, around 100 hostages are still being held.

Conflict widens

Since the attack, the Israeli army has been waging war against Hamas in Gaza. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory.

+ What are the allegations upending UNRWA’s aid efforts in Gaza?

In addition to Iran, Shiite organisations such as the Houthi in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon are also involved in the conflict on the side of Hamas. Israel launched a ground offensive in Lebanon at the beginning of October. A military escalation between Iran and Israel is also becoming increasingly likely.

Translated from German by DeepL/gw

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
205 Likes
142 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
63 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Lausanne: tl to go all-electric in 2030

More

Lausanne public transport to go all-electric by 2030

This content was published on The company that runs public transport in the Swiss city of Lausanne intends to convert its entire fleet of vehicles to electric power within the next five years.

Read more: Lausanne public transport to go all-electric by 2030

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR