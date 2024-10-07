Swiss President remembers victims of October 7 attack

"Efforts to free all hostages, put an end to the suffering, and find a path to peace in the Middle East must continue," Amherd wrote on X. Keystone-SDA

One year after the attack on Israel by the Islamist organisation Hamas, Swiss President Viola Amherd remembered the victims and their families. She also called for the release of all hostages.

“The brutal terrorist attacks by Hamas one year ago today have shaken Israel, the region and the world,” the Swiss President wrote on the social network X on Monday. “Efforts to free all hostages, put an end to the suffering, and find a path to peace in the Middle East must continue,” she added.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip. Around 1,200 people were killed and almost 5,500 injured. More than 200 people were taken hostage by Hamas and taken to Gaza. According to the human rights organisation Amnesty International, around 100 hostages are still being held.

Conflict widens

Since the attack, the Israeli army has been waging war against Hamas in Gaza. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, 42,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory.

In addition to Iran, Shiite organisations such as the Houthi in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon are also involved in the conflict on the side of Hamas. Israel launched a ground offensive in Lebanon at the beginning of October. A military escalation between Iran and Israel is also becoming increasingly likely.

