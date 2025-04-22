Swiss foreign minister appeals for cohesion and dialogue at Expo in Japan

Swiss pavilion at the World Expo in Osaka, Japan. FDFA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis called for cohesion and dialogue at the opening of the Swiss National Day at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, on Tuesday. The motto of the world expo, “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, is more important than ever at a time of growing geopolitical tensions.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Switzerland is proud to be part of a platform where innovation, sustainability and common endeavors come together with its own pavilion, said Cassis in his speech in Osaka on Tuesday. It is a reminder that progress is only possible together.

At the same time, he referred to the “deep friendship” between the two countries. This began over 160 years ago. In the field of science and technology, Japan was Switzerland’s first partner in Asia. More than 70 partnerships have been established over the years.

More

More Heidi and high-tech in the Swiss pavilion in Osaka This content was published on Switzerland is presenting itself as an innovative and sustainable country at the World Expo in Osaka. Read more: Heidi and high-tech in the Swiss pavilion in Osaka

There has also been a Swiss science consulate in Osaka since 2022, which is a partner of the Swiss pavilion at the Expo. Visitors can discover Switzerland through three main themes: emerging technology, quality of life and sustainability.

The message is clear, continued Cassis. “Innovation, human well-being and sustainability are interlinked.” Switzerland’s contribution is therefore not only scientific, but also deeply human.

Trip also to China

The official visit will last until Friday, as announced by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA). Cassis is also planning to travel to China during his trip in Asia. His visits to Japan and China are intended to strengthen political relations and promote Switzerland’s economic interests with two important partners.

According to the FDFA, meetings are planned with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, among others. Cassis will also meet with representatives of the Swiss community in Shanghai.

Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs by clicking hereExternal link.