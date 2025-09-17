Swiss foreign ministry calls for end to escalation in Gaza
The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs has called for an end to the escalation in Gaza City. The escalation of military operations in the center of Gaza City is further exacerbating the already intolerable humanitarian situation.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Escalation is not a solution, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA).
Switzerland is calling for a ceasefire, the release of all hostages, unhindered access for humanitarian aid, compliance with international law, and a credible path to a two-state solution.
The statements come after Israel initiated a major ground offensive in Gaza City on Tuesday night.
Adapted from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
News
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.