Our newsletter on geopolitics

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International Geneva
The future of International Geneva lies in New York
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Geneva is often described as the “engine room” of the multilateral system but it depends on the political decisions taken at the UN headquarters in New York.
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Foreign Affairs
How is the OSCE actually faring?
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This is the third time Switzerland has held the chairmanship of the OSCE. It is not getting any easier.
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International Geneva
Will killer robots be banned after a conference in Geneva?
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The prospect of autonomous weapons capable of targeting people without human intervention has alarmed the UN and the Red Cross.
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Swiss diplomacy
Is China using Switzerland as a fig leaf?
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A relationship between unequal partners — but one in which the roles are constantly switching.
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International Geneva
Is International Geneva still neutral ground?
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Referendums in Switzerland sometimes seem far removed from the concerns of International Geneva. This will not be the case on September 27.
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Trade policy
Stability above all else
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How are Swiss firms dealing with Trump’s erratic trade policy? Their approach could set the tone for the future.
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Foreign Affairs
Quarrel between France and the US heats up International Geneva
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It all began with a rather blunt message posted on X by the French mission to the UN.
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Foreign Affairs
Bern and Geneva move closer together
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Starting with the next issue, this newsletter will be published weekly – once from Geneva, once from Bern.
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Swiss diplomacy
A new kind of embassy
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Switzerland has an extensive network of diplomatic missions abroad. With over 170 overseas offices, the possibilities extend far beyond architecture.
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Foreign Affairs
When private foundations take over development aid
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Philanthropic foundations are becoming increasingly important. This doesn’t seem to sit well with them.
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