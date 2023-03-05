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Our newsletter on geopolitics

Switzerland in a fast-moving world. Follow the latest Swiss foreign policy developments by subscribing to our immersive newsletter.

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Dorian Burkhalter, profile image

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International Geneva

The future of International Geneva lies in New York

This content was published on Geneva is often described as the “engine room” of the multilateral system but it depends on the political decisions taken at the UN headquarters in New York.

Read more: The future of International Geneva lies in New York

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Foreign Affairs

How is the OSCE actually faring?

This content was published on This is the third time Switzerland has held the chairmanship of the OSCE. It is not getting any easier.

Read more: How is the OSCE actually faring?
Dorian Burkhalter, profile image

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International Geneva

Is International Geneva still neutral ground?

This content was published on Referendums in Switzerland sometimes seem far removed from the concerns of International Geneva. This will not be the case on September 27.

Read more: Is International Geneva still neutral ground?

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Trade policy

Stability above all else

This content was published on How are Swiss firms dealing with Trump’s erratic trade policy? Their approach could set the tone for the future.

Read more: Stability above all else

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Foreign Affairs

Bern and Geneva move closer together

This content was published on Starting with the next issue, this newsletter will be published weekly – once from Geneva, once from Bern.

Read more: Bern and Geneva move closer together

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Swiss diplomacy

A new kind of embassy

This content was published on Switzerland has an extensive network of diplomatic missions abroad. With over 170 overseas offices, the possibilities extend far beyond architecture.

Read more: A new kind of embassy

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR