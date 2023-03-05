Our newsletter on geopolitics

The latest newsletters

More International Geneva The future of International Geneva lies in New York This content was published on Geneva is often described as the “engine room” of the multilateral system but it depends on the political decisions taken at the UN headquarters in New York. Read more: The future of International Geneva lies in New York

More Foreign Affairs How is the OSCE actually faring? This content was published on This is the third time Switzerland has held the chairmanship of the OSCE. It is not getting any easier. Read more: How is the OSCE actually faring?

More International Geneva Will killer robots be banned after a conference in Geneva? This content was published on The prospect of autonomous weapons capable of targeting people without human intervention has alarmed the UN and the Red Cross. Read more: Will killer robots be banned after a conference in Geneva?

More Swiss diplomacy Is China using Switzerland as a fig leaf? This content was published on A relationship between unequal partners — but one in which the roles are constantly switching. Read more: Is China using Switzerland as a fig leaf?

More International Geneva Is International Geneva still neutral ground? This content was published on Referendums in Switzerland sometimes seem far removed from the concerns of International Geneva. This will not be the case on September 27. Read more: Is International Geneva still neutral ground?

More Trade policy Stability above all else This content was published on How are Swiss firms dealing with Trump’s erratic trade policy? Their approach could set the tone for the future. Read more: Stability above all else

More Foreign Affairs Quarrel between France and the US heats up International Geneva This content was published on It all began with a rather blunt message posted on X by the French mission to the UN. Read more: Quarrel between France and the US heats up International Geneva

More Foreign Affairs Bern and Geneva move closer together This content was published on Starting with the next issue, this newsletter will be published weekly – once from Geneva, once from Bern. Read more: Bern and Geneva move closer together

More Swiss diplomacy A new kind of embassy This content was published on Switzerland has an extensive network of diplomatic missions abroad. With over 170 overseas offices, the possibilities extend far beyond architecture. Read more: A new kind of embassy