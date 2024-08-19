Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign affairs

SWISS extends Middle East flight suspensions

Keystone-SDA

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, and Beirut, Lebanon, until August 26 due to the current tensions in the Middle East.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The airspace over Iran, Iraq and Israel will also not be used until August 26, according to a statement published on Monday by the Swiss subsidiary of German airline Lufthansa.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause our passengers, but the safety of our passengers and crew always remains our top priority,” SWISS said. Passengers affected will be contacted directly.

+ SWISS prolongs suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv

The airline offers “the possibility of postponing the trip to a later date at no cost or obtaining a full refund of the ticket”.

SWISS says it is continuing to monitor the situation in the Middle East closely and remains in constant contact with the relevant authorities in Switzerland and on the ground.

The Lufthansa group suspended its flights to Beirut at the end of July after a deadly rocket attack on the Druze community of Madjdal Shams on the Golan Heights, annexed by Israel, which blamed Hezbollah for the attack. Several extensions have since been announced.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

