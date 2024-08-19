SWISS extends Middle East flight suspensions

Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, and Beirut, Lebanon, until August 26 due to the current tensions in the Middle East.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Swiss prolonge encore la suspension des vols vers le Proche-Orient Original Read more: Swiss prolonge encore la suspension des vols vers le Proche-Orient

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The airspace over Iran, Iraq and Israel will also not be used until August 26, according to a statement published on Monday by the Swiss subsidiary of German airline Lufthansa.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause our passengers, but the safety of our passengers and crew always remains our top priority,” SWISS said. Passengers affected will be contacted directly.

+ SWISS prolongs suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv

The airline offers “the possibility of postponing the trip to a later date at no cost or obtaining a full refund of the ticket”.

SWISS says it is continuing to monitor the situation in the Middle East closely and remains in constant contact with the relevant authorities in Switzerland and on the ground.

The Lufthansa group suspended its flights to Beirut at the end of July after a deadly rocket attack on the Druze community of Madjdal Shams on the Golan Heights, annexed by Israel, which blamed Hezbollah for the attack. Several extensions have since been announced.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.