Switzerland adopts EU rules to curb illegal air entry into Schengen

The EU has introduced a new regulation to standardise the collection and transfer of passenger information. This move aims to enhance the accuracy and precision of the data gathered. As a Schengen-associated state, Switzerland is required to adopt these new rules, the Swiss government announced in a press release on Wednesday.
The Swiss president, Viola Amherd, would like to seal a deal by the end of the year to update relations with the European Union.
For all flights from third countries to Switzerland, airlines will need to automatically collect passenger information and send it to national authorities, while ensuring data protection is respected.
Swiss law will need to be updated. The proposed changes should be put out for consultation by November 2026 at the latest.
