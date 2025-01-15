Switzerland adopts EU rules to curb illegal air entry into Schengen

Schengen area: Switzerland too fights illegal entry of air passengers Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss government has approved EU rules on sharing advance passenger information to prevent illegal entry of air passengers into the Schengen area.

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Espace Schengen: lutte aussi en Suisse contre l’entrée illégale de passagers aériens Original Read more: Espace Schengen: lutte aussi en Suisse contre l’entrée illégale de passagers aériens

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The EU has introduced a new regulation to standardise the collection and transfer of passenger information. This move aims to enhance the accuracy and precision of the data gathered. As a Schengen-associated state, Switzerland is required to adopt these new rules, the Swiss government announced in a press release on Wednesday.

More

More The rocky relationship between Switzerland and the European Union This content was published on The Swiss president, Viola Amherd, would like to seal a deal by the end of the year to update relations with the European Union. Read more: The rocky relationship between Switzerland and the European Union

For all flights from third countries to Switzerland, airlines will need to automatically collect passenger information and send it to national authorities, while ensuring data protection is respected.

Swiss law will need to be updated. The proposed changes should be put out for consultation by November 2026 at the latest.

Translated from French by DeepL/sp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.