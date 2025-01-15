Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign Affairs

Switzerland adopts EU rules to curb illegal air entry into Schengen

Schengen area: Switzerland too fights illegal entry of air passengers
Keystone-SDA
Switzerland adopts EU rules to curb illegal air entry into Schengen
Listening: Switzerland adopts EU rules to curb illegal air entry into Schengen

The Swiss government has approved EU rules on sharing advance passenger information to prevent illegal entry of air passengers into the Schengen area.

The EU has introduced a new regulation to standardise the collection and transfer of passenger information. This move aims to enhance the accuracy and precision of the data gathered. As a Schengen-associated state, Switzerland is required to adopt these new rules, the Swiss government announced in a press release on Wednesday.

For all flights from third countries to Switzerland, airlines will need to automatically collect passenger information and send it to national authorities, while ensuring data protection is respected.

Swiss law will need to be updated. The proposed changes should be put out for consultation by November 2026 at the latest.

