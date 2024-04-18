Switzerland and US hold third edition of strategic dialogue

Delegations were led by Secretary of State Alexandre Fasel on the Swiss side and Assistant Secretary James O'Brien, responsible for European and Eurasian affairs, on the US side. Keystone/Gaetan Bally

Switzerland and the US discussed bilateral processes, particularly taxation, and international issues in a third strategic partnership dialogue in Bern on Wednesday.

Delegations were led by Secretary of State Alexandre Fasel on the Swiss side and Assistant Secretary James O’Brien, responsible for European and Eurasian affairs, on the US side, the Swiss foreign ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

Discussions focussed, among other things, on shared financial priorities, the flow of goods and services, digital foreign policy, and the promotion of democracy and human rights.

The situations in Ukraine, the Middle East and East Asia were also discussed, as was the two countries’ cooperation in multilateral forums, particularly the UN Security Council.

In 2022, Switzerland and the US signed a memorandum of understanding to provide a framework for such high-level discussions. The first strategic dialogue took place in October 2021 in Bern.

