Switzerland introduces new EU sanctions targeting Russian media

Swiss pharma giant Roche secures CE mark for chest pain triage algorithm
Apr 23, 2025
The test is designed to help A&E doctors make safe decisions about ruling out or confirming heart attacks.
Swiss president to attend Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome
Apr 23, 2025
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has confirmed on X that she will attend Pope Francis’s funeral on Saturday morning.
WEF reportedly investigates founder Klaus Schwab
Apr 23, 2025
The Wall Street Journal reported that Schwab and his wife are accused of using WEF funds for personal expenses.
WHO braces for staff cuts in Geneva amid US funding withdrawal
Apr 23, 2025
WHO’s Director-General warned US budget cuts are putting the agency in financial trouble, leading to management cuts in Geneva.
Parmelin meets Swiss businesses in US as IMF predicts 0.9% growth for Switzerland
Apr 23, 2025
Economics Minister Guy Parmelin met Swiss businesses in the US during IMF and World Bank meetings. The IMF now forecasts 0.9% GDP growth for Switzerland.
An atomic ‘tick-tock’ with Swiss technology heads to space to test the Einstein effect
Apr 22, 2025
On Monday, the European Space Agency (ESA) launched the ACES set of atomic clocks to measure the effect of gravity on the passage of time.
Swiss Guard swearing-in ceremony postponed following Pope Francis death
Apr 22, 2025
The swearing-in ceremony of the Pontifical Swiss Guard, which usually takes place on May 6 each year, has been postponed to a date to be announced next autumn.
Swiss medical device maker Ypsomed to sell diabetes business
Apr 22, 2025
Bern-based injection device manufacturer Ypsomed announced on Tuesday that it was selling its diabetes-related activities.
The Great St Bernard Tunnel remains closed until further notice
Apr 22, 2025
The heavy snowfall that covered much of the Valais at the end of last week is still wreaking havoc on the canton.
Award-winning Swiss author and scholar Peter von Matt dies aged 87
Apr 22, 2025
The Alemannic writer and former professor of German literature Peter von Matt died on Monday in Zurich at the age of 87, following a long illness.
