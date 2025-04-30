Security climate worsening, fears Swiss government

Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to undermine security in Europe. In the Near East, as in the Middle East, the situation remains unstable, marked as it is by ongoing armed conflict, the report notes.
Meanwhile, the intensifying rivalry between the US and China is the dominant global trend. Under President Trump, the US is likely to define its national foreign and security policy interests much more restrictively, according to the Confederation.
Finally, espionage is gaining in importance, and Switzerland is particularly affected. Domestically, the terrorist threat remains high. It is particularly marked by the jihadist movement and the radicalisation of young people online.
Switzerland steps up defence cooperation with NATO
On Friday, the Swiss government approved the country’s participation in a Patriot missile project run by NATO’s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).
