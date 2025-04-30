The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Security climate worsening, fears Swiss government

Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland is facing growing threats to its security this year, according to the Swiss government.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Federal Council published its threat report on Wednesday. The focus is on the war in Ukraine, the China-United States rivalry, espionage and jihadism.

Russia’s war in Ukraine continues to undermine security in Europe. In the Near East, as in the Middle East, the situation remains unstable, marked as it is by ongoing armed conflict, the report notes.

Meanwhile, the intensifying rivalry between the US and China is the dominant global trend. Under President Trump, the US is likely to define its national foreign and security policy interests much more restrictively, according to the Confederation.

Finally, espionage is gaining in importance, and Switzerland is particularly affected. Domestically, the terrorist threat remains high. It is particularly marked by the jihadist movement and the radicalisation of young people online.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

