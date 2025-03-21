Switzerland steps up defence cooperation with NATO
Switzerland is moving closer to NATO to strengthen its security. On Friday, the Swiss government approved the country's participation in a Patriot missile project run by NATO's Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).
The aim is to strengthen Switzerland’s security and increase the availability of spare parts for ground-to-air defence, the government said in a press release on Friday.
Swiss industrial companies will now be able to take part in NSPA tenders. This will strengthen Switzerland’s defence capability, according to the Federal Council, which has indicated that it is considering other partnerships with the agency.
Switzerland and NATO: just flirting or the start of a wild marriage?
This content was published on
The main questions and issues in the complicated relationship between Switzerland and military defence alliance NATO.
This announcement comes against a tense international backdrop, with Europe rearming in the face of a possible US withdrawal and the Russian threat. Switzerland also wants to strengthen its defence. Last week, it announced a rapprochement with Singapore.
Switzerland joins forces with Singapore in the field of armament
This content was published on
Switzerland has signed a memorandum of understanding with Singapore to collaborate on war materiels.
Switzerland’s participation in the NAPS PATRIOT SP project is compatible with the country’s neutrality, according to government departments. If one of the participating states were to become involved in an international armed conflict at a later date, Bern could always withdraw.
A majority of Swiss want closer ties to NATO – but with reservations
This content was published on
The Swiss population’s view of the global security situation is bleaker than ever – a pessimism which in turn impacts its view of NATO.
This is the third collaboration with the NATO agency. The links between Switzerland and the transatlantic organisation are regularly called into question by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party in parliament.
Translated from French with DeepL/sb
