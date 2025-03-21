Switzerland steps up defence cooperation with NATO

The aim of the latest NATO cooperation is to strengthen Switzerland's security and increase the availability of spare parts for ground-to-air defence, the government said Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland is moving closer to NATO to strengthen its security. On Friday, the Swiss government approved the country's participation in a Patriot missile project run by NATO's Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse intensifie sa collaboration avec l’Otan pour sa défense Original Read more: La Suisse intensifie sa collaboration avec l’Otan pour sa défense

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The aim is to strengthen Switzerland’s security and increase the availability of spare parts for ground-to-air defence, the government said in a press release on Friday.

Swiss industrial companies will now be able to take part in NSPA tenders. This will strengthen Switzerland’s defence capability, according to the Federal Council, which has indicated that it is considering other partnerships with the agency.

More

More Switzerland and NATO: just flirting or the start of a wild marriage? This content was published on The main questions and issues in the complicated relationship between Switzerland and military defence alliance NATO. Read more: Switzerland and NATO: just flirting or the start of a wild marriage?

This announcement comes against a tense international backdrop, with Europe rearming in the face of a possible US withdrawal and the Russian threat. Switzerland also wants to strengthen its defence. Last week, it announced a rapprochement with Singapore.

More

More Switzerland joins forces with Singapore in the field of armament This content was published on Switzerland has signed a memorandum of understanding with Singapore to collaborate on war materiels. Read more: Switzerland joins forces with Singapore in the field of armament

Switzerland’s participation in the NAPS PATRIOT SP project is compatible with the country’s neutrality, according to government departments. If one of the participating states were to become involved in an international armed conflict at a later date, Bern could always withdraw.

More

More A majority of Swiss want closer ties to NATO – but with reservations This content was published on The Swiss population’s view of the global security situation is bleaker than ever – a pessimism which in turn impacts its view of NATO. Read more: A majority of Swiss want closer ties to NATO – but with reservations

This is the third collaboration with the NATO agency. The links between Switzerland and the transatlantic organisation are regularly called into question by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party in parliament.

Translated from French with DeepL/sb

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.