The Swiss want more cooperation with NATO

The Swiss continue to be pessimistic about the global security situation in 2025. International cooperation in the security sector is gaining in importance.

The annual study Security 2025External link published by the Military Academy and the Center for Security Studies at the Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich confirms the trend: in times of increasing insecurity and flare-up of conflicts, Switzerland is seeking closer ties with the West when it comes to security policy. Neutrality continues to lose approval, something that was already hinted at in last year’s study.

In the survey, 81% of Swiss respondents assess the global political situation as uncertain, only one percentage point less than in the previous year.

However, optimism about Switzerland’s future has fallen sharply by 10 percentage points to 69%, while the general feeling of security has fallen by six points to 86%. This continues a trend in which safety is increasingly seen as a primary good.

Broad support for conscription and increased defence spending

The militia system and conscription remain firm pillars of Swiss security policy: 69% of respondents are in favour of retaining conscription and 60% continue to support the militia system.

While 80% of those surveyed consider the army to be “absolutely” or “rather necessary”, support for higher defence spending has risen to the highest level since 1986 – 24% of respondents are in favor of additional funds for defence.

NATO cooperation continues to gain in importance

A narrow majority of 53% are in favour of a rapprochement with NATO, while 32% can imagine full NATO accession – an increase of two percentage points compared to the previous year.

At the same time, “soft” cooperation such as increased conflict mediation and more development aid is losing approval, with a strong disagreement among the population on development cooperation being noted for the first time.

Neutrality further weakened

Although neutrality continues to receive a high level of approval at 87%, it is still ten percentage points below the value before the war in Ukraine.

While the majority is in favour of purely military neutrality, respondents disagree on whether Switzerland should take a clear political stance. In addition, 40% see close economic and political ties as an obstacle to consistent neutrality.

Compulsory service for women supported more strongly

A share of 67% of those surveyed are in favour of a model that provides for compulsory service for men and women with a free choice between military, civil or social service. The desire for conscription for only men with freedom of choice, on the other hand, is declining significantly, and a growing minority (47%) is in favour of conscription for women as well.

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

New survey methodology In order to adapt to changing communication habits, data collection was carried out both online and by telephone for the first time. From January 7 to February 4, 2025, a total of 2,091 people were surveyed, a representative sample of the electorate of German, French and Italian-speaking Switzerland. The sampling error is ±2.1 percent with a confidence level of 95%.

