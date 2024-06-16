Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Foreign affairs

Ukraine peace summit: final declaration likely to lack full consensus

Ukraine peace summit:
The question of the scope of a follow-up conference is also still difficult to answer. Keystone Pool / Michael Buholzer

Final declaration will probably not be signed by all delegations at the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

According to Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the final declaration of the Ukraine conference on the Bürgenstock will probably not be signed by all participants. It is a matter of diplomatic subtleties such as certain words, but the basic common position is not affected by this, Nehammer said on the sidelines of the meeting on Sunday. “That’s why I’m not so worried if not everyone signs now,” said Nehammer.

The question of the scope of a follow-up conference is also still difficult to answer. Before Russia also takes a seat at the negotiating table, another conference in a different format is conceivable. “You really have to see it as a process.”

How the Ukraine conference in Switzerland aims to find a path to peace

The two-day conference of 92 states and 8 international organisations ends on Sunday afternoon. The final declaration will then be published.

News

Amherd and Zelensky

More

Zelensky wants to ‘make history’ at Swiss peace summit

This content was published on While Swiss President Viola Amherd spoke of modest objectives at the two-day Summit on Peace in Ukraine, her Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky was more proactive, saying he wanted to make history.

Read more: Zelensky wants to ‘make history’ at Swiss peace summit

