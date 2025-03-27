UN ‘deeply shocked’ by army strikes in North Darfur

UN "deeply shocked" by army strikes in North Darfur Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, said he is shocked after the Sudanese army bombed a market in a village in northern Darfur this week.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr L’ONU “très choquée” par les frappes de l’armée au Darfour-Nord Original Read more: L’ONU “très choquée” par les frappes de l’armée au Darfour-Nord

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to information received by his office, hundreds of civilians were killed.

Among the victims, 13 were members of a single family, added the Austrian in Geneva on Wednesday. He called for those responsible to be prosecuted. Some of the wounded have died as a result of the extremely limited access to medical care due to the conflict.

“Civilians continue to be killed indiscriminately”, deplored Türk, despite his warnings and demands that the army and paramilitaries of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) protect them in accordance with international humanitarian law (IHL). People are being “mutilated” and abused “almost daily”, he added.

Another problem is that civilian infrastructures are still largely targeted by the parties to the conflict. The High Commissioner once again urged the parties to the conflict to desist from “unacceptable” attacks on civilians, which can amount to war crimes.

In almost two years of conflict, tens of thousands of people have been killed, including at least 4,300 civilians last year, according to the UN. Several regions are at risk of famine. The conflict has left around nine million people internally displaced and some 3.5 million refugees. Almost two-thirds of the population are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The International Fact-Finding Mission, which does not speak on behalf of the UN, has denounced acts amounting to crimes against humanity perpetrated by the RSF and war crimes attributed to the Sudanese army. According to a military official, the army inflicted further setbacks on the paramilitaries on Wednesday.

More

More Impunity is stalling all peace efforts in Sudan. Can it end? This content was published on The war in Sudan has led to the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis. Impunity for war crimes has so far prevailed. Read more: Impunity is stalling all peace efforts in Sudan. Can it end?

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.