Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

French Greens leader urges left to stop ‘shameful’ infighting

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Stop the infighting and get your act together, French Green leader Marine Tondelier urged fellow left-wing party leaders on Wednesday as talks within the bloc on a joint candidate for prime minister appeared to have hit a dead end.

“I’m angry, I’m disgusted, I’m fed up and I’m sorry for the spectacle we’re giving the French,” Tondelier told France 2 television, adding that she felt too ashamed to look voters in the eye while political rivals were watching the left’s failure “with popcorn”.

Following their surprise election win on July 7, leaders of the leftist New Popular Front alliance were quick to say they would form a government and name a prime minister within days.

No progress has since been made and the left has shifted its focus to try to agree on a candidate for president of the new national assembly that convenes for the first time on Thursday.

“Our hope has turned to anger, our joy has turned to shame,” Tondelier said, adding that the political haggling was mainly due to differences between the bloc’s two largest parties, the moderate Socialists and hardleft France Unbowed (LFI).

President Emmanuel Macron meanwhile has tasked his outgoing prime minister, Gabriel Attal, with brokering a larger coalition able to muster a “solid” majority, pressuring the more moderate parts of the leftist alliance to ditch LFI.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
60 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR