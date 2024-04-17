Germany sending more anti-air missiles to Ukraine helps, but EU must do more, Zelenskiy says

1 minute

PARIS (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said Germany’s recent push to send more Patriot air defence missiles – a key need in the country’s war against Russia – were helpful, but asked EU leaders to do more and stick to their commitments.

“I ask you to accelerate the implementation of our agreements with you – both on supplies and joint production of weapons and ammunition, and on financing relevant projects”, Zelenskiy told EU leaders gathered in Brussels according to an EU official.