Global Stock Rally Extends, Dollar Pares Losses: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US and European equity-index futures advanced, indicating a record-extending global stock rally may have further to run as strong economic data eased concerns about the health of the US economy.

Contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 gained 0.2% after both indexes set closing highs Thursday. Futures for Europe rose 0.4%. Asian shares gained 0.4% as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. closed at a record high after its bullish outlook boosted confidence in artificial-intelligence spending. Japanese stocks fell along with government bond yields ahead of a closely watched election this weekend.

The dollar pared most of its earlier losses and traded flat as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said policymakers should cut interest rates this month to support a labor market that is showing signs of weakness. Treasuries rose across the curve. Cryptocurrencies gained after Congress passed the first federal legislation to regulate stablecoins.

The cross-asset moves were a sign of bullish risk appetite a day after speculation President Donald Trump would fire Jerome Powell sent volatility spiking. The gains in equities reflected strong economic data and confidence US companies will deliver robust second-quarter earnings, calming the uncertainty caused by Trump’s tariff war.

“As long as the economy continues to expand and unemployment remains low, then people will continue to spend and the flywheel can keep generating higher profits, which is the engine for higher stock prices,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

A June advance in US retail sales tempered concerns about weaker consumer spending. Applications for US unemployment benefits declined for a fifth straight week to the lowest since mid-April, showing a resilient job market.

Elsewhere, a White House shift on US chip bans that impacts Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has spurred talk of a grand tech bargain between Washington and Beijing.

On interest rates, the European Central Bank can delay its final rate cut until December without investors concluding in the meantime that easing is over, a Bloomberg survey of economists showed.

Fed Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said it’s reasonable for policymakers to plan on two rate cuts this year, emphasizing that the central bank should not wait too long before moving. However, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler said officials should keep holding rates steady “for some time,” citing accelerating inflation as tariffs start to boost prices.

The dollar edged lower against most Group-of-10 peers after Waller’s comments on rate cut.

“The dollar remains vulnerable to the downside if concerns about US policymaking further undermine investor confidence in dollar assets,” said Carol Kong, a strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

Meanwhile, Powell remains under pressure with Representative Anna Paulina Luna saying she is “criminally referring” the Fed chair to the Justice Department to investigate “perjury.” Such referrals by lawmakers are not legally binding.

Powell countered criticisms leveled at the central bank by a top White House official over a $2.5 billion renovation project in a letter saying “we take seriously the responsibility to be good stewards of public resources.”

Corporate Highlights:

Netflix Inc. reported second-quarter results that exceeded investor expectations in every major metric. The company also raised its forecast for full-year sales and profit margins.

Battery material makers’ stocks climbed as the US set to impose preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5% on graphite imports from China.

Disco Corp. shares fell after the Japanese chip gear maker announced weaker-than-expected 2Q shipment guidance.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 6:51 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.5%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.8%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1618

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 148.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1847 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3418

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $120,522.73

Ether rose 6.7% to $3,650.86

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.43%

Japan’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.520%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.33%

Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,335.24 an ounce

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $67.84 a barrel

