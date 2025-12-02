Swiss official downplays business leader meeting with Trump

The head of the Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs (Seco) has thanked Swiss entrepreneurs for their controversial tariff meeting with United States President Donald Trump.

Helene Budliger Artieda said she was informed about the gifts, including a Rolex clock and a gold bar, which were handed over during the trip.

Seco “deliberately did not get involved…as it was a private initiative”, said Budliger Artieda from the Neue Zürcher Zeitung in an interview on Tuesday when asked about the gifts. She added that the business leaders were not part of official tariff negotiations.

The gifts, which were presented by a delegation of Swiss business leaders to Trump during a meeting in early November, have drawn criticism. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland has received three criminal complaints against unknown individuals in connection with this meeting.

Due to the ongoing legal investigations, Budliger Artieda could not comment on the allegations. However, she welcomed the entrepreneurs’ initiative. According to her, their visit to Washington was decisive. “Personally, I am very pleased that there is an entrepreneurial spirit in this country that is ready to help when the country needs it, that also takes risks,” she told the NZZ.

Speaking to Swiss public broadcaster SRF, businessman Alfred Gantner defended himself last week against accusations that the gifts were bribes. He argued that such gifts were in accordance with diplomatic protocol.

The entrepreneurs credibly demonstrated to Trump how to reduce the trade deficit through the proposed investments, Budliger Artieda added. Swiss businesses intend to invest CHF200 billion in the US over the next five years.

The group comprised co-founder of Partners Group Alfred Gantner, Rolex CEO Jean-Frédéric Dufour and Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert.

