What you need to know to get a job abroad

Emigrants are often preoccupied with the job search before they pack their bags. KEYSTONE/mauritius images/FABIO AND SIMONA

Emigrating from Switzerland in search of work in another country? Here is some sound advice.

Strolling through Manhattan with a coffee to go. Enjoying the Paris art de vivre from day to day. Or heading down to Bondi Beach after work with a surfboard under your arm. Have you dreamed of leaving Switzerland to work abroad? Or are you moving abroad with a partner and hoping to find a job for yourself?

SWI swissinfo.ch has been talking to experts and has some suggestions to offer.

In our Guide to Moving Abroad you will find further tips for emigrating from Switzerland and the life abroad.

Can I as a Swiss work abroad?

If you want to work in another country, familiarise yourself with the residency and work permit requirements. In EU/EFTA countries, Swiss citizens benefit from free movement provisions and can live and work there.

In other countries, you may need a visa or work permit of some kind. Enquire with the embassy or consulate of the country in question. Here are some embassy links: USExternal link, CanadaExternal link, ArgentinaExternal link, AustraliaExternal link.

Soliswiss, a cooperative organisation for Swiss abroad, offers advice on emigrationExternal link issues and assists in finding answers to particular questions about working overseas.

Where should I go?

Don’t just think of where you might like to go, but also of what skills and experience you have to offer. What languages do you speak, and where might German, French, or Italian be in demand? Where is German, French, or Italian required? Have you personal or business contacts in a particular place that would be helpful to you?

“Be aware too that different countries have different legal rules about job security and notice periods, which may be stronger or weaker” Colby Clark of the global recruiting firm Airswift External link

Research the labour market in your target country to assess your prospects realistically. What roles are being advertised for? Look at the working conditions in the country, and the cost of living there. This will give you an idea of what is possible – and what rate of pay you should be asking for.

Take a close look at the labour market in your intended destination, to get a realistic idea of your chances of finding work. Mauritius Images / Fabio And Simona

How do I find a job overseas?

Build up a network

Establish contacts in advance through social media or by joining a professional association in your target country. Julia Meir Lawi, Geneva Branch Director with recruiting agency Robert Half Switzerland, says: “Particularly in an unfamiliar job market, recommendations can open doors.”

“Often the easiest way to find a job is to know someone.” Nicole Töpperwien of Soliswiss

If you don’t already have one, create a LinkedIn profile. “A LinkedIn profile is indispensable these days,” says Anthony Adam of recruiting agency Page Executive. People looking for jobs should use this platform to showcase skills internationally in demand, relevant experience, and language abilities that are likely to be of advantage to them in the global marketplace.

Look at the right websites

Don’t forget to look at the job boards in the country you are going to. Connect Images / Eugenio Marongiu

A good place to start for Swiss who want to work abroad are international job portals such as IndeedExternal link, MonsterExternal link, Escape the CityExternal link or Linkedin JobsExternal link. Jobs all over Europe are listed on Eures External link(European Employment Services) – you can also get advice there. Cinfo has a job platformExternal link for jobs in international organisations; at Cinfo ForumExternal link potential employers are directly accessible. And don’t forget to look at the local job sites in the country you are interested in.

Jobs in France

For jobs in France it is worthwhile to take a look at France TravailExternal link or JobijobaExternal link.

Jobs in the USA

For jobs in the US see JoobleExternal link, Us Sponsor me External linkand USAJobsExternal link.

Jobs in Germany

Looking to work in Germany? Try the sites Make it in GermanyExternal link or StepstoneExternal link.

Jobs in Australia

For Australian jobs, see Workforce AustraliaExternal link.

Living abroad and working in Switzerland

You may be able to keep your present job and do it from somewhere else – it might even be worth your while financially.

Living in a low-wage country and working remotely may be financially advantageous. There are several platforms specialising in this field.

Remote Working JobsExternal link

Working NomadsExternal link

We Work RemotelyExternal link



Indeed Remote Working JobsExternal link

However, Nicole Töpperwien, CEO of Soliswiss, advises caution. “You need to make sure it is a genuine job offer.” Consider the tax angle too. More information about this in:

Where do I find jobs abroad for career-changers?

You may want to completely change your career and where you live. On WorkwideExternal link, German-speaking Swiss will find jobs of this kind and also jobs where accommodation is provided.

Töpperwien says: “Think outside the box: if you are open enough for this, consider a job completely outside your previous field. Hotels and restaurants, for example, offer temporary or part-time work in various roles. It may be helpful to work at a lower level initially. Emigration calls for a certain amount of flexibility.”

Here you can find careerExternal link counselling in various countries.

Will my degree or diploma be recognised?

It is important to check whether your particular profession or trade is regulated in the country you are interested in.

For the EU, you can look here External link and also consult ENIC-NARIC (European Network of Information Centres and National Academic Recognition Information Centres)External link for an overview.If you have questions, you can contact the advice centre in the country you are interested inExternal link.

Various Swiss government agencies provide certificates of qualifications, such as for Swiss teachers seeking work abroadExternal link or for healthcare professionals.External link

If your profession or trade is not officially regulated, the employer will have to decide whether to recognise Swiss diplomas or qualifications.

Further information on recognition of Swiss diplomasExternal link can be obtained from Berufsberatung.ch and the Swiss foreign ministryExternal link.

Remember: some employers – mostly institutions – will require legally notarised translations of your diplomas.

How do you apply for a job abroad?

You need to adapt your application materials to the country in question. Julia Meir Lawi recommends: “Find out about the local workplace culture. Inform yourself about the usual procedures there for applying for jobs.” Recruiting agencies on the ground will have detailed knowledge of the local labour market, industry trends, and cultural nuances.

You will get country-specific details in this article:

More

More From CV to interview: how to apply for a job abroad This content was published on Applying for jobs in other countries means adjusting to different standards and expectations. Read more: From CV to interview: how to apply for a job abroad

Edited by Melanie Eichenberger.

Adapted from German by Terence MacNamee.