Moving abroad: a helpful checklist

Are you planning to emigrate? This checklist is packed with expert tips to help guide you through each logistical step.

Whether it’s wanderlust, professional ambition or love, around 30,000 Swiss people leave the Alpine country every year, relocating abroad to realise long-cherished dreams. This checklist will guide you through the logistical steps and provide tips for moving abroad.

Further helpful articles on moving and living abroad can be found on our page “Moving abroad made easy”. Official information from the Swiss federal government is available on the Swiss foreign ministry website, and the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) is available for additional advice.

We’ve compiled a list of important dos-and don’ts when moving abroad to help you avoid unnecessary stress. You can download the checklist as a PDF here.

Plan your move

Choosing a removal company

Check your insurance cover

Pack properly

Pay attention to customs regulations

Plan your move abroad

Compile a schedule

Preparation is key when moving abroad and it’s never too early to start. You should start definite preparations at least two months before the big day. A schedule will help you keep track of everything. “Think about packing, clearing out and preparing the necessary formalities,” says Jonathan Landau, CEO of the moving platform Movu. Bear in mind, for example, that sometimes pets have to undergo mandatory customs processing that can take a long time. The more detailed your plan, the fewer nasty surprises await you on the way to your new life.

Have a clear-out

It’s worth it. The fewer things you take with you, the cheaper your move abroad will be. Decide which items you really want to take with you. Unnecessary belongings can be sold, donated or disposed of. As with any move, it can be useful to know the floor plan of your new home to plan the furniture transport and furnishings efficiently.

Draw up an inventory

Take the time to make a detailed list of all your possessions. “This inventory will not only help you with packing but is also necessary for taking out any transport insurance and will be required of you at customs anyway,” explains Landau.

With or without a removal company?

Think about whether you want to organise your move yourself or hire a removal company.

Are you planning to move within Europe or further afield?

European Union (EU) / European Free Trade Association (EFTA): In the EU, you can move by yourself with a rented vehicle and the customs regulations are simple. However, you must also consider customs paperwork in the destination country, transit declarations for countries you’ll pass through, as well as insurance (see below).

For overseas relocations, It is possible to organise an overseas move independently, but this can often be time-consuming and complicated. Make sure that your goods are properly packed and the correct customs paperwork is completed.

Some countries also have strict regulations regarding self-packed and moved goods. Companies specialising in international removals are familiar with the laws and regulations of different countries, have expertise in transport options and special packaging, and can take care of formalities such as customs clearance and transport authorisations.

Good to know: when choosing a means of transport you need to think about where you’re going, what you’re taking, how urgent it is, how much it’s going to cost and whether you care about the environment.

Sea freight offers the best value for money for larger households but can take several weeks.

Road transport is often the most efficient solution for removals within Europe.

Air freight is suitable for smaller quantities or important items, but is more expensive.

Choosing a professional company when moving abroad

When looking for a removal company, look for relevant expertise

“Roughly speaking, moving an entire household overseas can quickly amount to between CHF15,000 and CHF20,000” Marcel Jörg, a board member of the Swiss Movers Association, the association of professional removal companies in Switzerland.

Make sure that the company is certified by the FIDI global alliance of international moving and relocation companiesExternal link, and have a look at customer reviews online.

How much will it cost to move from Switzerland abroad?

Moving your stuff abroad by professionals is expensive. The price depends on volume, the means of transport and the services you require. Generally, the further away you’re going, the more it’ll cost. And it’ll cost more for unusual or uncommon routes. “Roughly speaking, moving an entire household overseas can quickly amount to between CHF15,000 and CHF20,000 ($16,000 and $23,000),” says Jörg.

To save costs, request detailed estimates from multiple companies and avoid package deals without a thorough inspection of your goods. Ensure all relevant services, such as packing materials, transport, customs clearance, and destination costs (e.g., harbour storage fees, container rental), are included. Also, consider options for transport insurance, interim storage, and assembly/installation.

Good to know: Sharing a container can save costs, especially for small household goods. However, shipping might be delayed until the container is full. Ensure you have a guaranteed delivery date and clarify the consequences if this is not met.

Check your insurance cover for moving abroad

Take out transport insurance

Are you organising your own move? Then find out about the various insurance offers on the market and take out cover.

If you move with a removal company, basic insurance is included, but often at a low rate. Jörg warns: “If, in a worst-case scenario, the entire container falls into the sea, you will receive far too little money to replace the goods from the basic liability cover.” You should therefore study the contract carefully, enquire whether certain items are excluded from liability and, if necessary, take out extended transport insurance.

Be careful if you are helping with the packaging yourself. Moving companies are often only liable for damage to household goods if their employees have packed the boxes.

Pack properly when moving abroad

Grab your things and go? Better not. When emigrating, your belongings are often on the move for days or even weeks at sea, in harbours and on various means of transport. This requires proper packing.

Create an inventory list

Pay attention to labelling and packaging

Avoid prohibited items when packing

Many countries’ customs authorities publish information on prohibited and restricted goods on their websites. “People keep trying to ship e-bike batteries, which isn’t permitted,” warns Jörg, who recommends having your household goods packed by a removal company.

Carry important documents in your hand luggage

Send items that you will need immediately after arriving in your destination country in advance by plane, or take them with you in your personal luggage.

Let your children pack their rucksacks with their favourite toys by themselves

This way, they will have something familiar to them, giving them a sense of security. You can find more tips on moving abroad with children in this article:

Pay attention to customs regulations of the destination country

Customs clearance is one of the most important steps in an international move.

“It’s the same whether you’re travelling by lorry to France or from Geneva to Zurich – it’s the borders that create hurdles.” Relocation expert Marcel Jörg

Without the necessary paperwork, you risk your belongings getting stuck mid-journey. A reputable haulier will take care of customs clearance and advise and support you.

Prepare an inventory

You must specify what you want to export from SwitzerlandExternal link. A detailed list of the removal goods, including private vehicles, is mandatory for exporting goods from Switzerland, as well as for the customs authorities in most destination countries. To be on the safe side, prepare this in triplicate.

Remember the transit declaration

If you are passing through other countries on the way to your destination, you will usually have to present a transit declaration.

Have proof of residence to hand

You will need written proof of your change of residence, for example, an employment contract or tenancy agreement.

Observe pet regulations

More and more countries are concerned about epidemics and some have strict rules for importing animals. There may also be long processing times to obtain the necessary documents.

Don’t buy anything new

Apart from a few exceptions, you are generally allowed to import your belongings duty and tax-free.

However, depending on the country, there are requirements for a minimum period of ownership prior to the move. In addition, these goods may not be sold for a certain period after your arrival. If in doubt, it is better to buy new furniture or furnishings in the destination country.

– Link to export regulations for SwitzerlandExternal link

– Link to customs regulations for GermanyExternal link

– Link to customs regulations for FranceExternal link

– Link to customs regulations for the USAExternal link

– On the Movu Switzerland relocation platform you will find further destination-specific moving adviceExternal link.

