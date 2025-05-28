Biotech company BeiGene renames and relocates to Basel

The international biotechnology company BeiGene is moving its legal headquarters from the Cayman Islands to Basel. In addition, the company, which specialises in cancer therapies, is now officially changing its name to BeOne Medicines, as the company announced on Tuesday.

Deutsch de Biotech-Unternehmen BeOne Medicines verlegt Sitz nach Basel Original Read more: Biotech-Unternehmen BeOne Medicines verlegt Sitz nach Basel

With the relocation of its headquarters, BeOne joins other large publicly traded research-based pharmaceutical companies based in Switzerland, Roche and Novartis.

Founded in 2010, the oncology company employs almost 11,000 people worldwide. The company, which is based in Cambridge in the US and Beijing, also set up shop in Basel in 2018. It opened its European headquarters there four years later.

The company started in Basel with 3 employees and now has 265, with the aim of further improving the treatment of blood cancer and solid tumours, according to the press release.

“I am delighted that we have succeeded in attracting BeOne Medicines, an innovative global oncology company, to Basel,” commented Basel’s Director of Economic Affairs Kaspar Sutter (SP) in the press release. This relocation emphasises the company’s strong commitment to the region and strengthens Basel’s status “as one of the leading life science clusters in Europe”.

