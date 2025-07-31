Giant Swiss flag torn by the wind at the foot of mountain

The first time the giant flag was unfurled on the Säntis was on July 31, 2009. Keystone-SDA

A giant Swiss flag, which is normally unfurled on the north face of the Säntis every August 1 for the National Day celebrations, tore as it was rolled out on a grassy slope at the foot of the mountain. This year, the site had been chosen due to unfavourable weather conditions.

On Thursday morning, a large number of volunteers took part in the unfurling of the flag, which measures 80 metres by 80 metres and weighs 700 kg, in a meadow in Schwägalp, northeastern Switzerland. The people in charge of the Säntis cable car had decided not to unfurl the flag on the north face of the mountain this year because of the weather forecast.

As soon as it was unfurled, the flag was torn by a gust of wind, a Keystone-SDA reporter said on site. Officials then attempted to mend the vertical crack, which almost tore off part of the flag.

The first time the giant flag was unfurled on the Säntis was on July 31, 2009. This action has been repeated until now, weather permitting. The flag has already been torn in places in the past due to strong winds.

