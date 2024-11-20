Too much attention paid to queer people, says Swiss survey

According to a representative population survey conducted by the research institute gfs.bern in Switzerland, 60% of respondents strongly or somewhat agreed that “queer people receive too much attention in relation to the rest of the population”; 33% disagreed or somewhat disagreed with the statement.
Nevertheless the gfs.bern survey, commissioned by Amnesty International, Queeramnesty, Dialogai and the umbrella organisations TGNS, InterAction, Pink Cross and LOS concluded that most of the population feel sympathy and understanding for gay, lesbian and bisexual people.
However, this tolerance diminishes for trans and intersex people. Prejudice is clearly more pronounced towards them, gfs.bern noted on Wednesday.
One in three members of the LGBTQ community said they had experienced violence. This level of violence and discrimination is higher in Switzerland than the European average. The organisations are therefore calling for urgent protection measures.
Translated from French and German by DeepL/ts
