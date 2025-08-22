The Council of the Swiss Abroad meets in Bern
This weekend, the Council of the Swiss Abroad is meeting at the Federal Palace in Bern as part of the "SwissCommunity Days". The meeting also marks the beginning of the new legislative period 2025-2029.
I am an experienced video journalist passionate about making complex topics accessible and engaging through compelling multimedia storytelling. Focused on social and environmental issues, I produce various video formats on a wide range of topics, specialising in impactful explainer videos with motion graphics and stop-motion animation. During my studies in cinema, English literature and journalism, I’ve gained experience in radio, television, and print across Switzerland. After working with the Locarno Film Festival’s image & sound team, I joined SWI swissinfo.ch in 2018 to produce local and international reportages.
I write about political developments and social issues that are relevant for the Swiss Abroad. As part of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation's "dialogue" project, I further aim to encourage multilingual debates between the Swiss Abroad and people living in Switzerland. After graduating from the MAZ School of Journalism, I worked as a program director at a local radio station in Basel and reported on political, economic, social and cultural topics. I have been working for SWI swissinfo.ch since 2023.
The list of newly elected members of the CSA shows that the body has been fundamentally revamped. Half of the council seats have been filled with new faces. There is also an increase in the proportion of women and young delegates, which is presumably due to the online direct elections. These were held – in addition to a pilot test in 2017 – in over 40 countries this spring.
The impact of this new composition on the council’s work should become clearer over the course of the legislative period.
