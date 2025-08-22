The Council of the Swiss Abroad meets in Bern

This weekend, the Council of the Swiss Abroad is meeting at the Federal Palace in Bern as part of the "SwissCommunity Days". The meeting also marks the beginning of the new legislative period 2025-2029.

The list of newly elected members of the CSA shows that the body has been fundamentally revamped. Half of the council seats have been filled with new faces. There is also an increase in the proportion of women and young delegates, which is presumably due to the online direct elections. These were held – in addition to a pilot test in 2017 – in over 40 countries this spring.

The impact of this new composition on the council’s work should become clearer over the course of the legislative period.