Pandemics and power Imogen Foulkes Apr 28, 2020 - 14:21 The latest episode of the Inside Geneva podcast looks at how the relationship between leader and citizen has changed amid the threat from Covid-19. Host Imogen Foulkes discusses the pandemic and power with Ken Roth of Human Rights Watch and Meg Davis of Geneva's Graduate Institute, as well as analyst Daniel Warner. You can read more from Imogen on the topic here, in her monthly column. And for more insights from Switzerland's international city, subscribe to Inside Geneva on iTunes, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.