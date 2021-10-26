Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA)

The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad, SwissCommunity (OSAExternal link), connects Switzerland with its citizens living abroad, as stated in Article 40 of the Federal Constitution. Notably, the OSA focuses on young Swiss abroad.

The SwissCommunity has four main goals: represent, inform, network, and advise.

Representation: The OSA advocates for Swiss citizens living abroad to Swiss authorities and the public. The Council of the Swiss Abroad (CSA), known as the “Parliament of the Fifth Switzerland,” voices the concerns of the Swiss diaspora. The CSA has 140 members, including 120 delegates from Swiss communities abroad and 20 from within Switzerland. It meets three times a year to discuss policies and issues affecting the Swiss abroad, making decisions and resolutions for the authorities.

Information: The OSA keeps Swiss citizens updated on key events and developments in Switzerland. Additionally, it provides essential information to voters abroad, helping them exercise their political rights.

Networking: The OSA connects Swiss abroad with each other and with authorities, institutions, and the public in Switzerland. By collaborating with Swiss associations and institutions abroad, it builds a strong network.

Advisory Services: The OSA offers guidance on emigration, living abroad, and returning to Switzerland. Furthermore, it partners with other organizations to provide a wide range of services for the Swiss abroad.

The mission of SWI swissinfo.ch and the OSA is to strengthen the bond between the Swiss abroad and their homeland. Together, they work to benefit the Swiss abroad, aiming to create significant value for this community.

By focusing on these core goals, the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad ensures that the Swiss abroad stay connected, informed, and supported, no matter where they are in the world.