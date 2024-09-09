Switzerland calls for UN probe of Sri Lanka army

Swiss Ambassador Jürg Lauber gave a statement at the 57th session of the Human Rights Council. Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Switzerland has called for an investigation into evidence of arbitrary arrests, abuse and torture during anti-drug operations by the army in Sri Lanka. At the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, it called for those responsible to be prosecuted.

Keystone-SDA

Switzerland is ‘alarmed’ by the adoption or proposal of ‘new repressive laws’ in this country, said the Swiss ambassador to the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, Jürg Lauber. Like the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, before him, he denounced in particular the laws on online security and against non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Switzerland was also concerned about the retention of the Prevention of Terrorism Act. This was being used to suppress fundamental freedoms, Lauber said.

On Monday, Türk reiterated his call for the authorities to guarantee civil rights. Presidential elections will be held in Sri Lanka in less than two weeks and parliamentary elections will follow in a few months.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

