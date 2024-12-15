UN envoy to Syria calls for ‘immediate humanitarian aid’

“Syria is facing an enormous humanitarian crisis. We must ensure that the country receives increased immediate aid for its population and for refugees who wish to return. This is extremely important,” said Pedersen upon arriving in Damascus.
Pedersen also believes that establishing a credible justice system in Syria is crucial to prevent acts of revenge. “We need to ensure there is justice and accountability for the crimes committed. And we must make sure this happens through a credible justice system, without any acts of revenge,” he said in a statement to journalists.
Translated from French by DeepL/sp
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Culture
Wealth is not all: how gentrification in Zurich has led to housing shortage
Climate change could slash company profits by 7% by 2035, says WEF
This content was published on
Companies that ignore climate risks like extreme heat could face annual profit losses of up to 7% by 2035. This is nearly half the decline seen during the coronavirus pandemic.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.