UN envoy to Syria calls for ‘immediate humanitarian aid’

Syria needs more "immediate humanitarian aid
Keystone-SDA
UN envoy to Syria calls for ‘immediate humanitarian aid’
Listening: UN envoy to Syria calls for ‘immediate humanitarian aid’

Syria urgently needs more humanitarian aid, the United Nations (UN) Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen said on Sunday.

According to UN estimates, over a million people have been displaced since the rebel offensive aimed at ousting Bashar al-Assad.

“Syria is facing an enormous humanitarian crisis. We must ensure that the country receives increased immediate aid for its population and for refugees who wish to return. This is extremely important,” said Pedersen upon arriving in Damascus.

Pedersen also believes that establishing a credible justice system in Syria is crucial to prevent acts of revenge. “We need to ensure there is justice and accountability for the crimes committed. And we must make sure this happens through a credible justice system, without any acts of revenge,” he said in a statement to journalists.

