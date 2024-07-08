Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ireland’s Green Party elects integration minister O’Gorman as new leader

This content was published on
1 minute

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s Green Party, the smallest part of the three-party governing coalition, elected integration minister Roderic O’Gorman as its new leader on Monday as it bids to boost a decline in support ahead of an election in the coming months.

Retiring leader Eamon Ryan has said his decision to stand down was not related to relatively poor results in elections last month when the party lost around half of its local council seats and both of its members of the European parliament.

O’Gorman, a former law lecturer from west Dublin and LGBTI rights activist, is minister for children, equality, disability, integration and youth. He has led Ireland’s response to accommodating a record number of asylum seekers.

He narrowly defeated junior minister Pippa Hackett who had campaigned to boost the party’s fortunes among rural voters.

Ireland’s next general election must be held by March 2025, and analysts expect the government to hold it before the end of this year.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
37 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
14 Likes
46 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
24 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR