Three children hurt in stabbing at Zurich care centre

23-year-old injures three children with a stabbing weapon, some of them seriously Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A 23-year-old man attacked several children with a stabbing weapon at a daycare in the Oerlikon area of Zurich on Tuesday. One seriously injured and two moderately injured boys aged five were taken to hospital.

1 minute

An after-school care worker was walking with several children from a kindergarten to an after-school care centre when a man with a stabbing weapon attacked the children on Berninastrasse, according to Zurich city police.

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The care worker reacted immediately and overpowered the attacker with the help of another man. They held the suspected perpetrator until the emergency services arrived.

+ Switzerland knife attack leaves six injured

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested without resistance and was taken to a police station by Zurich city police, it was reported.

Translated from German by DeepL.com/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.