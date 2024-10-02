Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Three children hurt in stabbing at Zurich care centre

One victim was seriously injured in the attack.
23-year-old injures three children with a stabbing weapon, some of them seriously Keystone-SDA
A 23-year-old man attacked several children with a stabbing weapon at a daycare in the Oerlikon area of Zurich on Tuesday. One seriously injured and two moderately injured boys aged five were taken to hospital.

An after-school care worker was walking with several children from a kindergarten to an after-school care centre when a man with a stabbing weapon attacked the children on Berninastrasse, according to Zurich city police.

The care worker reacted immediately and overpowered the attacker with the help of another man. They held the suspected perpetrator until the emergency services arrived.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested without resistance and was taken to a police station by Zurich city police, it was reported.

