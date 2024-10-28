Aid organisation recovered 6,500 tonnes of food in 2023

Schweizer Tafel delivers excess food free of charge to around 500 social institutions in Switzerland. Keystone-SDA

Last year the aid organisation Schweizer Tafel (Swiss table) saved 6,500 tonnes of perfectly good food from being destroyed.

According to its own figures, this prevented the emission of around 10,600 tonnes of CO2, Schweizer Tafel said on Monday.

The CO2 calculations are new and are carried out by the organisation Eaternity, which specialises in such measurements.

The perfectly good but surplus food comes from the retail trade and industry. The aid organisation delivers them free of charge to around 500 social institutions in Switzerland, such as soup kitchens, emergency shelters and homeless shelters.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

