Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss health office recommends vaccination against flu and Covid

FOPH recommends vaccination against flu and coronavirus
FOPH recommends vaccination against flu and coronavirus Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss health office recommends vaccination against flu and Covid
Listening: Swiss health office recommends vaccination against flu and Covid

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) is once again warning against the flu this year. People at increased risk are recommended to get vaccinated against both influenza and Covid.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

According to the FOPH, people with chronic illnesses such as respiratory or heart disease, pregnant women, premature babies and anyone aged 65 and over are at an increased risk of complications.

In its press release on Tuesday, the FOPH recommends vaccination for all people at risk of complications from the age of six months, as well as anyone who comes into close professional or private contact with people at increased risk of complications. According to the FOPH, both vaccinations – against influenza and Covid-19 – offer good protection against serious illness.

+ Excess mortality rate post-Covid could persist until 2033

The best time to get vaccinated against the flu is therefore mid-October until the start of the flu epidemic, which is usually expected between mid-December and mid-March. People can get vaccinated on National Flu Vaccination Day on November 8 at many doctors’ surgeries and pharmacies throughout Switzerland. This is also possible without prior appointment.

If a vaccination is recommended and is carried out in a hospital or by a doctor, the compulsory health insurance will cover the costs – subject to the deductible and excess.

People not in a risk group can also be vaccinated. Anyone vaccinated in a pharmacy pay for the vaccination themselves.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
8 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
74 Likes
59 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
215 Likes
154 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

UBS

More

Swiss regulator tells UBS to strengthen its crisis plans

This content was published on UBS must improve its emergency plans following its takeover of Credit Suisse to ensure the bank can be wound down or sold without risking financial stability and taxpayer cash, Swiss regulator FINMA said on Tuesday.

Read more: Swiss regulator tells UBS to strengthen its crisis plans
Bern cantonal police uncover organized drug trafficking

More

Bern police bust organised drug trafficker

This content was published on Drug trafficking and money laundering worth millions: in October, the Bern cantonal police concluded extensive investigations into organised drug trafficking.

Read more: Bern police bust organised drug trafficker

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR