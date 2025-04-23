Men in Switzerland under pressure to uphold social standing

Countries like Switzerland and Sweden often top the charts for gender equality. But a new study from the University of Bern reveals that men in these nations face significant pressure to maintain their high social status.

“Interestingly, in relatively gender-equal countries like Switzerland and Sweden, men face strong social norms that push them to uphold their gender’s higher social status,” says Christa Nater from the University of Bern’s Institute of Psychology, according to a press releaseExternal link on Wednesday.

Alongside Sabine Sczesny, Nater examined the social norms for women and men in seven countries, each with varying levels of gender equality. The study, involving 4,327 participants, was led by the University of Bern in an international collaboration and published in the journal Psychology of Women Quarterly.

Men in Switzerland expected to show strength

First, the researchers pinpointed the gender norms in the countries studied, outlining expectations for men and women. Next, they assessed whether these traits were considered high or low social status.

In all the countries analysed, researchers found that men are expected to avoid traits linked to weakness or low social status.

The results for women were more varied. In countries with higher gender equality, women aren’t subject to these gender norms. However, in less gender-equal nations, women are expected to avoid dominant behaviour linked to high social status.

Increased competition between genders

In countries with relatively low gender equality, like the United States, India, Turkey, Ghana and Iran, where women have fewer opportunities, men face weaker social status norms, the researchers explain.

Gender equality is generally seen as fair in society, but it often disrupts the traditional gender hierarchy and heightens competition between genders for high-status roles, power and resources, the researchers conclude.

Nater points out that status pressure subtly hinders the progress towards gender equality. “Our study highlights the importance of identifying the various, often hidden, barriers to true equal opportunities to effectively reduce social inequalities,” she says.

