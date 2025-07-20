Worldwide curry: a Bengali artist spans East and West via Switzerland
Since moving to Switzerland in 2018, Ishita Chakraborty has deepened the scope of her work, dissolving geographical and conceptual borders from India to Brazil. Interviewed in her Swiss studio, she discusses her restrictive upbringing and how cooking transcends art.
This summer, Ishita Chakraborty is perhaps the most famous person in Aarau, a city 50 kilometres west of Zurich. Her name features prominently on posters all over the city centre advertising her solo exhibition at the Aargauer Kunsthaus (Aargau Fine Arts Museum). The show comes on the heels of her winning a major award – the Manor Cultural Prize – consolidating her standing as a rising talent on the Swiss art scene.
Chakraborty could now sit back and enjoy the recognition due to a career marked by much travel, experimentation with artistic and poetic forms, and hard work. But she is restless.
We meet at her studio close to Aarau, just before she is to leave for research trips to London and Liverpool. She is excited but overwhelmed. Besides the prizes and invitations, she is also preparing a solo exhibition planned for September at Galerie Peter Kilchmann, one of Zurich’s most prestigious art dealers.
Overcoming hurdles
Born in Shearophuli, a small village 30km north of Kolkata, Chakraborty grew up in the north of Bengal province, close to the Himalayas, and finished her studies in Kolkata. She “had to push [her] boundaries from a very early age”, she says. Gender was a hurdle from the outset in a strictly patriarchal society, although her family on her mother’s side was quite progressive.
Class – more so than caste – was another obstacle to overcome. “I belong to an upper caste, but I don’t belong to an upper class. My family was emerging lower-middle class”, she says. And then there was her skin colour. “I was born so dark-skinned that I was not very welcome to some parts of my family.”. All of these factors made life very limited, but Chakraborty says she “didn’t want to be put in a box and play the role of the obedient woman.”
After a peripatetic academic career and several odd jobs in Kolkata, Chakraborty applied for an artistic residence in Aarau. She knew almost nothing about Switzerland beyond the fantasy musical sequences of Bollywood films shot in the Alpine country, and cheap landscape posters. “In fact, I didn’t have any need to go to Europe,” she says. “I was just curious”.
The mental map
The half-year residency evolved into a master’s degree at Zurich’s University of the Arts (ZHdK) and, eventually, to marriage with Swiss photographer Thomas Kern – author of the images that accompany this article (Thomas Kern is a visual editor at SWI swissinfo.ch).
The range of her practice naturally expanded. “When I see this map, the itinerary of my practice, I notice that it has become more and more intersectional over time. Early on, I was interested more in gender, race, and class, but now my interests are much wider,” she says. “Besides, I moved home many times, so these narratives of home and migration were already present even before I moved to Switzerland.”
Switzerland also offered new dimensions – literally. In the beginning, Chakraborty used to work on a small scale, with watercolours and miniatures. “It had to do with the spaces I used to dwell in. I lived in small rooms, travelled a lot by train and bus. Now, thanks to the prizes and grants, I can afford a studio, and it opens up physical and mental space for larger installations. But that doesn’t mean that I stopped with the small pieces. I like to alternate between big and small.”
Coming to live in Europe with a mindset focused on gender, class, and race issues, Chakraborty inevitably, or rather naturally, had to face the question of colonialism. And just like the colonial enterprise, her investigations and curiosity took her to antipodal places, effectively retracing an ancient Portuguese route from the viewpoint of the colonised.
Are you Indian?
India and Brazil are rather antipodal countries, too far apart to develop strong ties beyond the diplomatic (both countries are members of the Brics) and, on a modest scale, trade relations. But five centuries ago, they were much closer, as the same colonising power – Portugal – invaded their shores.
Chakraborty’s exploration of the Amazon was triggered by a serendipitous encounter while taking part in an exhibition in Basel. She met the Amazonian ceramist and activist Vandria Bonari. Their first conversation would repeat itself almost anecdotally during her trip.
“She asked me, ‘Are you Indian?’” Chakraborty recalls. “I said, ‘Oh yeah, how do you know?’ I thought, oh I look so Indian. But there was another dialogue behind it, for then she asked me from which community I was”, she laughs. “And then we realised that we are both ‘Indians’, which in fact is a denomination invented by the colonisers in India and in the Americas.”
Chakraborty decided to apply for a grant from the Swiss arts council Pro Helvetia, and spent three months in the Brazilian Amazon in 2024. “The maps in my mind are very small. They expand when it’s needed”, she says.
Through language, Bonari and Chakraborty began to discover many points of contact. “In my mother tongue, there are a lot of Portuguese words because I grew up in the Ganges Delta by the Hooghly River where the Portuguese established a trading post long before the British took it over. So in my Bengali language I say also janela [window], varanda [balcony], among many other Portuguese traces.”
Nature and culture are one
For Chakraborty, these common words become a bridge between the two cultures, which are also entangled with their respective pasts. She did not have any specific project in mind when she went to the Amazon. “I told Pro Helvetia that I didn’t want to produce anything while there. I often feel this kind of pressure from the West to always be productive; if you go somewhere, you have to bring something. I wanted to unlearn that. My primary goal was to live with these people,” she says.
Living among the communities in the region of the lower Tapajós river in the state of Pará (whose capital, Belém, will host the next COP30), Chakraborty applied an approach similar to the one she used in the Sundarbans, the largest mangrove delta in Bengal, near the Indian border with Bangladesh. In both places, people do not distinguish between nature and culture, she says. “The co-existence of these two realms is very much ingrained in daily life, and more visible in the myriad of rituals”.
In the Indian Sundarbans, Chakraborty was looking for the songs of resistance sung by the fisherwomen’s community. “Their storytelling and songs talk about not over-consuming the forest. They sing about the rich diversity of the ecosystem. It’s a dense forest of crocodiles and tigers and fish and humans. But I’m just not interested in the beautiful part of this – I’m interested in these women’s narratives.”
Favouring the curry
A very important ritual among the fisherwomen of the Sundarbans and the Amazon indigenous communities is cooking. By mixing ingredients and spices, the colonial impact on the migration of plants and the melting pot of tastes comes to the fore.
The Portuguese introduced cashew nuts to India and took mango and coconut seeds to Brazil. For Chakraborty, the curry mixes that can be found in any Western supermarket (“most of the time you don’t have any idea of what’s inside these little jars”) are a good example.
What we perceive as the elements of curry today has much to do with colonial exchange and occupation, and the migration of plants. “These are also histories and stories of migration. I like to connect little dots,” she says.
Every Indian family, and every Indian cook, makes his or her own curry. “It’s also connected to the region, the season, and to temperature. Each ingredient has a role it plays in your body. How much cumin should you use for this particular curry, and why? Why will you use raw coriander seeds? Because it calms down your body; when you put in a certain amount of paprika, you have to put in a corresponding amount of curcuma, so it balances your body to the heat of the country.”
Ishita Chakraborty – Manor Art Prize 2024External link
On display at the Aargauer Kunsthaus until 24.8.2025
Ishita Chakraborty at Galerie Peter KilchmannExternal link
From September 19 to October 25, 2025, Zurich.
Edited by Catherine Hickley /gw
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.