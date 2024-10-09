Richard Gere presents co-produced Swiss documentary at Zurich Film Festival

Richard Gere welcomed in Zurich by hundreds of fans

Richard Gere arrived in Zurich on Tuesday evening to present the documentary Wisdom of Happiness, which he co-produced.

Hundreds of fans turned out to catch a glimpse of him walking the green carpet at the Zurich Film Festival.

The 75-year-old American actor arrived in the pouring rain, shaking countless hands. Many Tibetans were there, grateful for the star’s ongoing support of their country.

A world premiere screening of the documentary dedicated to the Dalai Lama followed, with Richard Gere in attendance. It was a first for him, as the final version of the film was only completed a few days ago.

