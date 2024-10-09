Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Richard Gere presents co-produced Swiss documentary at Zurich Film Festival

Richard Gere welcomed in Zurich by hundreds of fans
Richard Gere welcomed in Zurich by hundreds of fans Keystone-SDA
Richard Gere arrived in Zurich on Tuesday evening to present the documentary Wisdom of Happiness, which he co-produced.

Hundreds of fans turned out to catch a glimpse of him walking the green carpet at the Zurich Film Festival.

The 75-year-old American actor arrived in the pouring rain, shaking countless hands. Many Tibetans were there, grateful for the star’s ongoing support of their country.

A world premiere screening of the documentary dedicated to the Dalai Lama followed, with Richard Gere in attendance. It was a first for him, as the final version of the film was only completed a few days ago.

