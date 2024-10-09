Richard Gere presents co-produced Swiss documentary at Zurich Film Festival

Richard Gere welcomed in Zurich by hundreds of fans
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Richard Gere arrived in Zurich on Tuesday evening to present the documentary
Wisdom of Happiness, which he co-produced.
This content was published on
October 9, 2024 - 10:56
Hundreds of fans turned out to catch a glimpse of him walking the green carpet at the Zurich Film Festival.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The 75-year-old American actor arrived in the pouring rain, shaking countless hands. Many Tibetans were there, grateful for the star’s ongoing support of their country.
More
More
Zurich Film Festival to host 35 world or European premieres
This content was published on
Sep 19, 2024
A host of stars are expected at this year’s Zurich Film Festival (ZFF), which celebrates its 20th anniversary on October 3.
Read more: Zurich Film Festival to host 35 world or European premieres
A world premiere screening of the documentary dedicated to the Dalai Lama followed, with Richard Gere in attendance. It was a first for him, as the final version of the film was only completed a few days ago.
Translated from French by DeepL/sp
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Articles in this story
More
Report exposes widespread hygiene issues in Swiss hospitals
This content was published on
Oct 9, 2024
A Swissmedic report found that nearly all of the 25 Swiss hospitals inspected had issues with disinfecting, sterilising and packaging of medical products.
Read more: Report exposes widespread hygiene issues in Swiss hospitals
More
Swiss bank Mirabaud closes brokerage unit due to poor performance
This content was published on
Oct 9, 2024
The move spanning the bank’s global operations means a loss of 17 jobs, including five each in Switzerland and the UK, and seven in Spain.
Read more: Swiss bank Mirabaud closes brokerage unit due to poor performance
More
Guterres condemns Israel’s plan to label UNRWA a terrorist organisation
This content was published on
Oct 9, 2024
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken out against a law proposed by the Israeli parliament that would classify UNRWA as a terrorist organisation.
Read more: Guterres condemns Israel’s plan to label UNRWA a terrorist organisation
More
ETH Zurich ranked top university in Europe
This content was published on
Oct 9, 2024
The Swiss federal technology institute ETH Zurich is the best university in continental Europe, according to the Times Higher Education ranking.
Read more: ETH Zurich ranked top university in Europe
More
Swiss mountain railways suffer from rain in September
This content was published on
Oct 8, 2024
A rainy late summer has been hard for Swiss mountain railways.
Read more: Swiss mountain railways suffer from rain in September
More
NGO accuses tobacco industry and Switzerland of human rights violations
This content was published on
Oct 8, 2024
The anti-smoking NGO OxySuisse has accused tobacco companies of violating human rights and the Swiss authorities of being complacent.
Read more: NGO accuses tobacco industry and Switzerland of human rights violations
More
Swiss Diocese of Sion announces action plan on sexual abuse
This content was published on
Oct 8, 2024
The Diocese of Sion has outlined an action plan to deal with sexual abuse.
Read more: Swiss Diocese of Sion announces action plan on sexual abuse
More
Holcim makes acquisition in bid for US expansion
This content was published on
Oct 8, 2024
The Swiss building materials group Holcim plans to acquire the US company OX Engineered Products.
Read more: Holcim makes acquisition in bid for US expansion
More
Vigils held in Swiss cities for October 7 attack victims
This content was published on
Oct 8, 2024
Hundreds of people gathered in Zurich and Basel on Monday evening to pay tribute to victims of the October 7 attacks.
Read more: Vigils held in Swiss cities for October 7 attack victims
More
Swiss national injured in attack on Beirut building
This content was published on
Oct 8, 2024
A Swiss national was slightly injured following an attack on a building in Beirut, Swiss media agency Keystone-ATS learned on Tuesday.
Read more: Swiss national injured in attack on Beirut building
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.