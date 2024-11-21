Swiss are champions of rail travel in Europe

The Swiss use the railways over 50% more than Austrians, who came in second place in Litra's analysis. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland remains by a large margin the European champion of train travel, both in terms of the number of journeys per person and the number of kilometres travelled.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Os suíços são os que mais usam trem na Europa Read more: Os suíços são os que mais usam trem na Europa

+ Get the most important news directly in your inbox

In 2023, the Swiss travelled an average of 2,466km by train per resident (passenger-kilometres) and used this means of transport 68 times, according to the public transport information service Litra. Over the year, the number of passengers per kilometre increased by 13.2% and the number of journeys by 11.5%.

This means that the Swiss use the railways over 50% more than people in Austria, which came in second place in the analysis, both in terms of kilometres travelled per inhabitant and frequency.

+ Does the Swiss rail network have room for international competition?

Other countries that finished at the top of the list are France, Great Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark and Luxembourg. At the other end of the scale, the train is almost non-existent in Greece and used very little in Croatia, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania.

In absolute figures, traffic in Switzerland passed the 2019 record (pre-Covid) by 2.5% last year, with 22.3 billion passenger-kilometres.

+ Direct trains to run from Zurich to Florence and Livorno

The study is based on data, notably from Eurostat, from the 25 EU countries with a rail network (i.e., excluding Malta and Cyprus), as well as from Great Britain, Norway and Switzerland.

At the global level, another study showed that only Japan rivaled Switzerland for the popularity of rail travel.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.