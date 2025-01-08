Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Swiss billionaire Martin Haefner creates foundation

Amag owner Haefner contributes assets to foundation after death
Martin Haefner is the owner of Switzerland's largest car importer Amag and an investor. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss billionaire Martin Haefner creates foundation
Listening: Swiss billionaire Martin Haefner creates foundation

Martin Haefner, owner of the car importer Amag and one of Switzerland's richest citizens, has set up a foundation with his wife Marianne.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The non-profit Martin+Marianne Haefner Foundation based in Zurich is part of their succession planning, Haefner spokesperson Aloys Hirzel told the news agency AWP on Tuesday confirming an earlier article in the Luzerner Zeitung.

“The foundation will one day hold all company shares,” said Hirzel.

However, this will only be the case when neither of them is still alive, the newspaper said.

“The assets of the Haefner couple, including the company holdings, will only be held by the foundation after the death of the two founders,” Hirzel stressed.

More

Martin Haefner will be 70 years old in 2024. In addition to Amag, the former mathematics teacher owns shares in industrial companies such as Swiss Steel, Autoneum and Rieter.

For charitable purposes

According to the commercial register, the foundation was established in mid-December 2024. The chair of the board of trustees is the chair of the board of directors of Zurich Airport, Josef Felder, who has been on the board of directors of Amag for many years and is its vice chair.

More

The foundation’s assets are to be used for charitable purposes, primarily in Switzerland, in four areas of activity: science and technology, combatting absolute poverty, culture and biodiversity of flora and fauna.

According to the commercial register, the main focus of donations will be on science and technology as well as combatting poverty and promoting women.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
78 Likes
40 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
85 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Demand in the Swiss office market continues to fall

More

More offices stand empty in Switzerland

This content was published on More and more offices are standing empty in Switzerland's major cities. Nevertheless, new office constructions are likely to increase in the future, a study shows.

Read more: More offices stand empty in Switzerland
Army no longer gives "Tenü A" to everyone and saves millions

More

Swiss army cuts uniform distribution to save millions

This content was published on Members of the Swiss Armed Forces will only receive a distinctive grey dress uniform, the famous "Tenü A", for representational purposes in the future as a cost-cutting measure to save CHF55 million.

Read more: Swiss army cuts uniform distribution to save millions
Swiss woman dies in seaplane crash in Australia

More

Swiss, Danish tourists among three dead in Australian plane crash

This content was published on A light aircraft crashed during take-off from a tourist island in Western Australia, killing three people including Swiss and Danish tourists and injuring three others, authorities said on Wednesday.

Read more: Swiss, Danish tourists among three dead in Australian plane crash
Volunteers collect plastics and other rubbish on the shores of Lake Geneva in 2018.

More

Swiss court suspends Geneva plan to ban single-use plastics

This content was published on A Geneva court has suspended a ban on the sale of single-use plastics in the city, which was due to be introduced on January 1. This follows an appeal by Swiss retailers to the Federal Court.

Read more: Swiss court suspends Geneva plan to ban single-use plastics

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR