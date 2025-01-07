Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Swiss cable car firms and hotels report positive winter so far

Skiers above the clouds at the La Dole ski area in western Switzerland on December 27, 2024.
Skiers above the clouds at the La Dôle ski area in western Switzerland on December 27, 2024. Keystone / Jean-Christophe Bott
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss cable car firms and hotels report positive winter so far

The Swiss cable car association and Switzerland Tourism have reported higher visitor numbers over the Christmas and New Year period compared to 2023/24.

This content was published on
3 minutes
SRF

Switzerland’s 120 cable car firms recorded an 18% increase in visitors compared to the start of the 2023/24 winter season, according to a statement External linkby the cable car association. This represents a 31% increase on the five-year average.

According to the association, all regions observed a better start to the season than last year, which went well.

Canton Graubünden reported 8% more visitors – the second-best start to the season in the past 20 years. And canton Valais registered 11% more visitors than in 2023.

More

The Bernese Oberland (22%), the Vaud and Fribourg Alps (41%), eastern Switzerland (38%) and central Switzerland (32%) all saw double-digit growth.

In recent years, smaller and lower mountain areas have suffered from poor snow conditions over the Christmas-New Year holidays. This year was very different.

‘Financial relief’

The number of overnight stays in the Swiss Alps has also increased this winter. According to a recent survey by Switzerland Tourism, 3% more hotel and apartment rooms were booked between Christmas and New Year compared to the same period last year.

According to the survey, accommodation in ski resorts was almost completely booked during the holidays.

More

We always have bookings for Christmas and New Year, said Lara Berra, president of the Hoteliers Association for the lower Valais region. “But this year it has gone much better. It is a financial relief,” she told Swiss public radio, SRF.

The Swiss cable car association and Switzerland Tourism say the higher visitor numbers is due to heavy snowfalls, sunny weather and the favourable holiday dates, which this year all fell on weekdays.

Snow in November, which reached the lowland regions, also generated early interest among Swiss residents and led to higher ski ticket sales. Artificial snowmaking was also assisted by the good weather conditions in the mountains.

Adapted from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

