Largest Swiss health insurers found new association

The name of the new association has not yet been finalised and will be announced at a later date. Keystone / Christian Beutler

Switzerland’s largest health insurers have founded a new industry association which will begin work at the start of 2025.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Do you want to read our weekly top stories? Subscribe here.

The association is intended to end the existing duopoly of two umbrella organisations, according to a statement on Thursday.

The aim is to strengthen the representation of interests in the health insurance industry, the new association announced, whose name has not yet been finalised and will be announced at a later date, according to a press release.

+ Six lessons from Swiss healthcare vote

Founding members include health insurers Assura, Atupri, Concordia, CSS, EGK, Groupe Mutuel, Helsana, KPT, ÖKK, Sanitas, SWICA, Sympany and Visana. Existing memberships to the Santésuisse and Curafutura associations will respectively be terminated.

The purpose of the new association is also to unite the health insurance industry. According to the press release, the founding members already represent more than 90% of basic health insurance policyholders in Switzerland. The release also said that other health insurers were welcome to join the new organisation.

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe